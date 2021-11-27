Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $14.45 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

