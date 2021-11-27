Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KURA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $932.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,192 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

