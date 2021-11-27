Kyber Network Crystal v2 Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $343.84 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $377.90 million and approximately $343.84 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00233797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

