Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report $3.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.87 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.44. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $195.88 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

