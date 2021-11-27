Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.430 EPS.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

