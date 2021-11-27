Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $219.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $228.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

