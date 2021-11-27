Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $16.91 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

ADI opened at $178.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

