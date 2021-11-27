Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

