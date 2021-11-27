Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

NYSE:UPS opened at $205.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

