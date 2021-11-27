Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 2,389 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

