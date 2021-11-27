Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 4,792 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

