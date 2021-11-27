Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,174 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics stock opened at $193.37 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

