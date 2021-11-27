Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

IEFA stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

