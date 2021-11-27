Latitude Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

