Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $67.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.