Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 6,008 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

