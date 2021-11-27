Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.