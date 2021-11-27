LCM Capital Management Inc Invests $111,000 in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 241,050 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 2,684,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,925,424. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

