LCM Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LCM Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded down $9.41 on Friday, hitting $402.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

