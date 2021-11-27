Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.30 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,964,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

