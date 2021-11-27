Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.71.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $317.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

