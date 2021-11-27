Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 1,645,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,559. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,484 shares of company stock worth $5,156,608. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.