LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. LianBio has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.37.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

