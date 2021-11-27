Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Desjardins in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

LGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.33.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

LGD stock opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of C$328.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65.

In other news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 983,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,268,822.07.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.