Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Get Assura alerts:

LON:AGR opened at GBX 69.45 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.85. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Insiders purchased a total of 29,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,050 in the last three months.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.