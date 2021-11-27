Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at $27,945,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 37.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 273,521 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.