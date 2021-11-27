Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $817.96 Million

Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce $817.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $827.00 million and the lowest is $812.90 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $693.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,113 shares of company stock worth $12,658,552 in the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 952.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $298,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

