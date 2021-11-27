Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings of $9.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.00 and the highest is $10.68. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $5.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $38.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $39.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.97. 391,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,205. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $268.08 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

