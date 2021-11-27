Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in November

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LTMCF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 120,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. Lithium Chile has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Lithium Chile in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

