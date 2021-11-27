Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 1,803 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

