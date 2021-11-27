Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 382 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

