Lizhi (LIZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

LIZI stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.29. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lizhi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lizhi by 6,488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

