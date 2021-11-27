Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,831.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

