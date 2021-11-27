Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LITE opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,454. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

