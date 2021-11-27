Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.50.

LNDNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

