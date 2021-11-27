Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

MGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.38. 964,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,843. Magna International has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

