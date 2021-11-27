Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 224,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

