Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 224,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
