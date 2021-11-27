Maj Invest Holding A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 442,261 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 8.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.33% of Lowe’s Companies worth $469,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

NYSE LOW opened at $247.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.