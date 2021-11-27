Maj Invest Holding A S Has $324.06 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417,313 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for about 5.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Lennar were worth $324,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

NYSE:LEN opened at $107.04 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

