Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $20,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $133.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

