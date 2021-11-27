Marlow Hernandez Buys 8,000 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84.

On Friday, August 27th, Marlow Hernandez bought 5,833 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72.

Shares of CANO opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Cowen started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

