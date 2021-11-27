Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,241 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 91.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,167 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUD opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.61.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

