Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $653,000 Investment in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBSE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.10 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.