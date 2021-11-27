Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RICK opened at $65.18 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

