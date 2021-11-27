Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.41% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

