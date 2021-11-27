Marshall Wace LLP Sells 11,611 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INZY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $2,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

INZY stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

