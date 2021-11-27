Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $176,000 in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at 9.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 10.00. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

