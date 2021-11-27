Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $153,000 Investment in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Castlight Health by 299.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 4,218.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,275 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967. 17.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSLT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $259.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

