Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 10,355 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 66.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Eargo stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.