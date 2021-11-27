Martin Strobel Buys 40,000 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($205,905.41).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 370.90 ($4.85) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 399.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 403.97. The stock has a market cap of £14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

AV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.13) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.17 ($6.00).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

